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The Broe Group Enters Dallas with one of Nation’s Largest Multifamily Transactions of 2026
By NewsNo Comments,9 days ago
Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the real estate affiliate of the multi-billion-dollar Colorado investment firm The Broe Group, has acquired Maple Terrace Residences in Uptown Dallas. The 22-story, 345-unit Class AA luxury apartment building opened in August 2024 and earned CoStar’s multifamily project of the year. Maple Terrace Residences...