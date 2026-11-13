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Gardner-Webb Faculty and Staff to Serve Community During Week of Giving, Service & Prayer
By Office of University Communications,11 days ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University faculty and staff will join together Nov. 16-20 for the University’s annual Week of Giving, Service & Prayer. The campus-wide initiative is designed to strengthen the surrounding community through volunteer service, United Way giving and intentional prayer. The week reflects Gardner-Webb’s commitment to Christian...