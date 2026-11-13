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Gardner-Webb University Orchestra to Present Fall Concert Featuring Distinguished Soloists and Classical Favorites
By Office of University Communications,11 days ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—The Gardner-Webb University Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Patricia C. Sparti, will present its fall concert on Monday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. in Dover Theatre on the Gardner-Webb campus. The performance will feature distinguished guest soloists, Dr. Cindy Swicegood, piano, and Hannah Bledsoe, violin, alongside a program that spans beloved orchestral masterworks and seasonal selections.