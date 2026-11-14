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Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum: Live blog, round-by-round and results
By Scott Christ,13 days ago
Diego Pacheco will return to action tonight as the super middleweight contender faces Darius Fulghum in a Matchroom Boxing main event from Carson, California. It’s the second straight fight at the venue for Pacheco (26-0, 19 KO), who stopped Immanuwel Aleem in this building back in July. He now looks to close his year in the ring with a win over Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KO), who has sort of learned on the job as a pro and hit some speed bumps in the last year and a half, but is coming off of a May win.