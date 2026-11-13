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Second suspect arrested in Dover Plantation burglary, sheriff’s office says
By Ian Kayanja,10 days ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect in a burglary at Dover Plantation was arrested in Dorchester County, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said. James Westly Mizzell, 50, of Goose Creek, was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center, where he remains, the sheriff’s office said.
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