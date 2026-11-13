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This Massive Florida Buffet Has Over 100 Sushi Rolls and a Seafood Spread Worth the Drive
By Laura Crowe,4 days ago
Crab legs, oysters, and frog legs all share the same buffet line here. Oh, and there’s a hibachi grill cooking your picks while you wait. The sushi section alone could keep you busy for an hour. Chefs roll and slice right in front of you, so the trays keep turning over. Then there’s a carving station, hot dishes, and a dessert spread with creme brulee and a chocolate fountain.
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