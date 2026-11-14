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This Private Florida College Was Once A Gilded Age Hotel, And The Campus Still Steals The Show
By Richard Collins,13 days ago
Students eat their meals under Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass windows. That’s an ordinary weekday lunch at this school, and I still can’t quite believe it. The main building opened in 1888 as one of the fanciest hotels in America. Oil tycoon Henry Flagler built it, and it ranked among the first major buildings made of poured concrete. It also had electric lights from day one, powered by four Edison direct-current dynamos in the hotel’s own electrical plant.
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