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Deep in the Florida Countryside, There’s a Cattle Ranch Where You Can Live Like a Cowboy for a Day
4 days ago
A three-horned cow named Lulu is part of the welcome crew at this working cattle ranch. She lived to 24, and she’s still one of the most beloved residents on the property. The tour vehicle is a shaded swamp buggy that rumbles past gators, wild hogs, and cracker cattle. Wild pigs have been known to chase it, hoping for a few more handfuls of corn.