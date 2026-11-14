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Nature Is Reclaiming This Forgotten Florida Park, But Its History Still Lingers
By Richard Collins,12 days ago
A giant concrete dinosaur is standing in the woods next to the ruins of an 1800s sugar mill. Nobody ever moved it because, well, where would you even put it?. The beast is a leftover from a roadside attraction that opened in 1948 and folded just a few years later. Its prehistoric pals stayed behind as vines, palms, and oak trees slowly crept in around them.
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