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Spice Up Your Next Food Adventure At These 13 Must-Try Florida Indian Restaurants
By Richard Collins,4 days ago
A dish called Drums of Heaven sits on a menu in Florida’s capital city. With a name like that, I had to learn more about it. It turns out Indian food in Florida goes way beyond butter chicken. You can find Andhra-style curries that bring serious heat. You can also find Indo-Chinese plates where Gobi Manchurian shares a menu with tandoori chicken.