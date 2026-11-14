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GUIDE: Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season at DCA for 2026 Disney Holidays
By Joey Inigo,11 days ago
Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season adds a touch of magic on select days to the Festival of Holidays entertainment offerings at Disney California Adventure during the 2026 Disney Holiday season.. The seasonal enchantment features festive music, storytelling, and dancing — plus the appearance from several characters from Wat Disney Animation’s ENCANTO!