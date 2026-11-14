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Google Pixel owners report camera failures and desktop mode bugs after November update
By Louise Burke🇩🇪,12 days ago
Google's November 2026 Pixel Drop has brought new features to supported smartphones, but some owners are reporting problems after installing the update. Complaints include cameras becoming unusable, desktop-mode functionality breaking and unexpected display behaviour. Further complaints surfaced on 13 November, including reports of problems with the always-on display and notifications.