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Color Me Crimson (Henry Park Series) by Teresa Trent | Author Guest Post: The Joy of Creating a Haunted Speakeasy Beneath an Art School! with Giveaway: $20 Amazon card and a free eBook US/CAN only 11/20
12 days ago
Welcome to my stop on the Great Escapes Virtual Book Tour for Color Me Crimson (Henry Park Series) by Teresa Trent. Stop by each blog on the tour for interviews, guest posts, spotlights, reviews and more!. Color Me Crimson (Henry Park Series) by Teresa Trent. Paranormal Cozy Mystery. 2nd in...