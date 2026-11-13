undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grand Rapids Keeps Flock Cameras, Eyes Limits on Shared Data
By Trey Thibodeaux,8 days ago
Grand Rapids Police Department — Operator Of City Flock Camera System. Grand Rapids is not taking its Flock license-plate cameras down. At Thursday's strategic-planning work session, the City Commission would not end the contract on the spot, even as Commissioner Marshall Kilgore argued the technology has not proven responsible or ethical and urged colleagues to answer residents' privacy concerns.