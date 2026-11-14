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Western Michigan faces Southern Indiana on 3-game win streak
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
Western Michigan Broncos (3-1) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Southern Indiana. Southern Indiana went 7-23 overall last season while going 3-10 at home. The Screaming Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance...