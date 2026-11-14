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Wisconsin Badgers play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on 3-game win streak
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Coastal Carolina. Wisconsin finished 24-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Badgers gave up 76.1 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.