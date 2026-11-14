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iCloud outage disrupts Mail, Calendar, Contacts, Photos, and Game Center
By Switching to Mac Staff,12 days ago
On November 10, 2026, Apple’s System Status page flagged problems for “some users” across several iCloud services. Apple’s own log of resolved events lists iCloud Mail, Calendar, Contacts, Account & Sign In, Photos, iWork for iCloud, and Game Center with the same recorded incident window, 2:49 p.m. to 4:22 p.m. PT, although reporting at the time described two of those services being listed later. Find My was listed separately as possibly slow or unavailable from 2:50 p.m. to 4:54 p.m. PT. The entries were listed by service and didn’t name any specific device or OS version.