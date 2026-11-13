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iPhone Block Feature Not Working? Why Blocked Contacts Still Get Through and How to Fix It
By Switching to Mac Staff,10 days ago
You blocked someone on your iPhone, and they’re still reaching you. Start by checking the exact number or email they used against your list in Settings > Privacy & Security > Blocked Contacts. Most “blocking isn’t working” cases come down to a new number, a different email address, or an app that Apple’s block list doesn’t cover.