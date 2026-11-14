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CleanupBuddy 2.0 adds display cleaning controls for Macs
By Switching to Mac Staff,12 days ago
On November 10, 2026, 9to5Mac reported that CleanupBuddy 2.0, a paid third-party macOS utility, now locks your Mac’s display during cleaning as well as the keyboard. The short verdict is that owners of the new touchscreen MacBook Pro get the most from this update. Everyone else gets a modest dimming feature. The biggest caveat is that CleanupBuddy only blocks input. It doesn’t replace Apple’s shut-down-first cleaning steps.