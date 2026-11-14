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City of Youngstown to host resident information session on city flock camera program
13 days ago
Youngstown residents are invited to a public information session on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreational Center. The session will provide an overview of the city’s flock camera program, and representatives from the Youngstown Police Department will be available to answer any questions residents may have.
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