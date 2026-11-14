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Vikings SAA Championship Winning Streak Ends at Five
12 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Berry College Vikings volleyball team fell to No. 3 Trinity (Texas) in straight sets Friday evening in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Tournament, dropping the match 25-11, 25-14 and 25-23. Berry struggled to find its rhythm early in the opening set, falling behind 4-1. The Vikings responded with kills fromCali Armstead and Madie Whitehead to help even the score at 4-4. Berry continued to battle as Rosemary Boylston added a kill to make it 8-5. However, the Vikings were unable to slow Trinity's momentum as the deficit grew. Whitehead added another pair of kills late in the set, while Keira Kruk recorded a service ace. Berry also received a kill from Armstead before falling 25-11.