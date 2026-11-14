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'I'll be surprised if he's still there!' - Gary Lineker's brutal warning to Mauricio Pochettino over Man Utd job
By Yosua Arya,12 days ago
Pochettino faces a monumental task at United after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Michael Carrick. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss inherits a squad severely lacking in confidence following a disastrous start to the campaign. The Red Devils currently languish in 18th place in the Premier League table. They...