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Carnegie Hall presents: Learn to ballroom dance — let’s rumba!
By Press Releases,13 days ago
Lewisburg, West Virginia – Carnegie Hall invites couples to discover the elegance, rhythm, and romance of one of Latin ballroom dance’s most beloved styles in Learn to Ballroom Dance: Let’s Rumba!, a three-week beginner-friendly series led by Dr. Julian Meadows and Friends. Designed for participants who are new to ballroom dance as well as those looking to refine their technique, this engaging course offers a welcoming introduction to the foundations of the Rumba.
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