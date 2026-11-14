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Carnegie Hall presents: Antique apple drying basket workshop celebration
By Press Releases,13 days ago
Lewisburg, West Virginia – Carnegie Hall invites community members to explore the timeless craft of basket weaving in the Antique Apple Drying Basket workshop on Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Led by Lisa Kessler of the Southern West Virginia Basket Guild, this beginner-friendly class offers participants the opportunity to create a beautiful and functional basket inspired by a traditional antique design.