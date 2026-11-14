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Williams Stops 40 Shots as Monarchs Fall to Stevenson in Road Opener
12 days ago
REISTERSTOWN, MD (November 13, 2026) -- The King's College men's ice hockey team generated several quality scoring opportunities, including extended five-on-three advantages, but could not solve the Stevenson goaltender in a 3-0 Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) defeat Friday evening at Reisterstown Sportsplex. The loss drops the Monarchs to 0-2-0 overall and 0-2-0 in conference play, while the Mustangs improve to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the MAC.