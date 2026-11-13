undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Paper Tiger’ is a Wisened View of the American Dream
8 days ago
James Gray’s latest film, Paper Tiger, is a distinctly American tragedy, one that examines the fragile promises of upward mobility, the complicated bonds of family, and the devastating consequences of believing that hard work and good intentions will somehow be enough to protect you from a world that operates by an entirely different set of rules. Set against the beautifully textured backdrop of 1980s New York City, it’s a handsomely crafted and increasingly nerve-wracking crime thriller that finds its greatest strengths in the ordinary people caught up in its extraordinary circumstances.