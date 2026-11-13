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In Defense of ‘Other Mommy‘
7 days ago
Every so often, a movie comes along that gets absolutely demolished by critics and audiences alike, seemingly becoming the designated punching bag of the moment. Sometimes, that reputation is entirely deserved. Other times, it's worth taking another look and asking whether the collective response might have gotten a little carried away. No, we’re not talking about Tom Cruise and the saga of Digger, we’re talking about Rob Savage's Other Mommy, which arrived in theaters last month to overwhelmingly negative reviews and no shortage of online mockery.