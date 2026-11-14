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Chris Johnston voices concern over Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon before Avalanche game
By Jonathan Ouimet,12 days ago
- He framed the Avalanche around those two players. If you're Colorado, Johnston suggested, they are the whole franchise, and what they owe their teammates is part of the conversation. Whether either one plays tonight hasn't been confirmed. The Avalanche have not been specific beyond the day-to-day label. The production...