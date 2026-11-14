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Chowan Men's Basketball Opens Season at Southeast Region Crossover Against Lenoir-Rhyne
12 days ago
HICKORY, N.C. – The Chowan University men's basketball team opened the season on Friday evening at the annual Southeast Region Crossover, taking on tournament host Lenoir-Rhyne University at Shuford Arena. The Bears built a 17-point halftime advantage, but the Hawks responded with a strong second-half performance, outscoring Lenoir-Rhyne 50-49 after the break. Chowan cut the deficit to seven points late in the contest, but the Bears maintained their lead to secure the 101-85 victory.