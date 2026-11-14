undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In a heartbeat: Is there a relationship between gabapentin and dementia?
By Josh Ewers,12 days ago
New research has raised questions about whether gabapentin, a commonly prescribed medication for nerve pain, could increase the risk of dementia. But as Dr. Stephanie Sweeney, an internal medicine and geriatric medicine specialist with the Allegheny Health Network, explained, an association doesn’t necessarily mean the medication causes dementia. Q:...