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Goalkeeper 12-Match Ban Fatal Collision Ruling Issued in Spain
By Edward Perovic,12 days ago
A goalkeeper 12-match ban fatal collision ruling has been handed down in Spain following one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in recent European football. On Friday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee suspended FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono for 12 matches—the maximum penalty permitted under league regulations—after an on-field collision that led to the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.