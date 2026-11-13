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Roanoke Regional Chamber Celebrates Outstanding Women at Third Annual ATHENA Awards
8 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (November 13, 2026) – The Roanoke Regional Chamber proudly recognized. three exceptional women during its Third Annual ATHENA Awards, presented by LewisGale. Medical Center, celebrating women whose leadership, professional achievements, and. commitment to their communities are making a lasting impact throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The annual...