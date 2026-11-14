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THE GOLDEN RULE OF THE BLACKJACK TABLE
By Editorial Staff,12 days ago
The cards don’t always fall your way, but that’s no excuse for bad behavior. As much as we would like to think we have come a long way toward equality between the sexes, sexism remains prevalent in society. One place where it continues to rear its ugly head is at the blackjack table. This has nothing to do with political correctness. It has everything to do with common decency and treating people the way they deserve to be treated.