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Kentucky lawmakers expect to take another shot at a data center bill in 2027. Here's what a key legislative voice anticipates
By WUKY,13 days ago
Rep. Josh Bray called data center legislation the most complicated issue he's tackled during his time in office. He said requiring companies to make so many commitments up front isn't the normal way of doing business, but data centers are not normal business. "The issue is the dollar figures we're...