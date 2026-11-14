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Cville Local Experts: Why Charlottesville homeowners should not ignore termites
By Cville Right Now,13 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CVILLE RIGHT NOW) – Termites can cause extensive damage long before homeowners realize they’re there. Here’s what to watch for—and how to protect your property before a small problem becomes a costly one. When homeowners think about threats to their property, severe storms, water damage, and aging roofs often come to mind. But one of the most destructive threats may already be lurking just beneath their feet.