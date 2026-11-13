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1016: Regional Seeds, Genetic Diversity & the Future of Seed Saving with Nate Kleinman
7 days ago
In This Podcast: Greg Peterson and Bill McDorman welcome Nate Kleinman, farmer, plant breeder, seedsman, and co-founder of the Experimental Farm Network (EFN), for a conversation about why the world needs thousands more regional seed companies. Nate explains how locally adapted seeds develop through selection over generations, shares examples of diverse crop breeding projects, and discusses the importance of preserving genetic diversity. The conversation explores the risks facing the USDA National Plant Germplasm System, the cultural responsibility of returning seeds to their communities of origin, and how small seed companies can help fund collaborative agricultural research. The episode makes a compelling case for growing, saving, sharing, and stewarding seeds for future generations.