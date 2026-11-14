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Total Losses Are Wrecking Auto Insurance Claim Satisfaction — Especially If You Still Owe Money on Your Car
By Gloria Turner,13 days ago
Mark Garrett, director of global insurance intelligence at J.D. Power, described the current auto insurance claims environment with unusual bluntness. “A complex mix of trends are conspiring to make this an incredibly challenging market environment,” Garrett said in J.D. Power’s 2026 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. The...
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