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FAA stopped all U.S. flights in rare nationwide grounding. Here’s what it means for South Carolina Athletics
By Kelly Grady,12 days ago
All U.S. flights were grounded due to communication issues with an unknown cause, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday afternoon. The stop was lifted Friday evening, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told the press. The outage was caused by the introduction of technological...