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The Oregon PeaceWorker Newspaper Collection
10 days ago
The Oregon PeaceWorker was an independent newspaper distributed in print across Oregon, which ran from November 1988 to the spring of 2010. Its parent organization, the Oregon PeaceWorks, is a peace and social justice advocacy and activist organization, based in Salem, Oregon. Though the PeaceWorker was supported by the Oregon PeaceWorks its whole life, it positioned itself as unique because it never exclusively focused on the activities of the Oregon PeaceWorks. Instead, it reported on news across Oregon and the country, and centered “global nonviolence, sustainability, economics, courage, organizing, dreams, outrage, action, good ideas, and networking” [1]. Throughout its life, the newspaper was most focused on anti-nuclear advocacy, supported feminism and LGBTQ+ rights, helped organize and spread awareness of anti-war and pro-peace movements, championed environmentalist causes, and covered local Oregon politics as well as national politics.
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