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Aspen will host Mountain Towns 2030 summit next fall
By Lucy Peterson,13 days ago
Aspen will host Mountain Towns 2030’s annual climate solutions summit next fall. The summit is an annual gathering of local elected officials, climate leaders and ski resorts from across the country. Mountain Towns 2030 was formed in 2019 with the goal of collaborative climate action. Hosting the summit is a way for the city of Aspen to further its climate goals and “showcase Aspen’s continued commitment toward combating climate change,” according to a memo sent to the Aspen City Council this week.