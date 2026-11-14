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Catch Them Young Foundation to Train 10 Million African Children by 2040
By Michael Okowa,12 days ago
The Catch Them Young Entrepreneurship Education Foundation (CTYEEF) has launched a continental initiative aiming to equip 10 million African children with entrepreneurship and technology skills by 2040. The foundation intends to fundamentally shift how young Africans engage with enterprise, moving away from a traditional reliance on salaried employment toward a...