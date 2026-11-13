undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Four Actors, More Than 100 Characters and Mayhem Propel ‘The 39 Steps’
By Sharon Stello,7 days ago
Broadway veterans take on a whirlwind of costume changes, accents and physical comedy in Laguna Playhouse’s production of the Hitchcock-inspired stage comedy. “The 39 Steps” is like a theatrical version of a one-man band, but instead of music, it’s a play. With a quick change of hat, coat, wig or accent – often right before the audience’s eyes – four actors impressively portray more than 100 characters while telling a compelling story on a sparse stage.