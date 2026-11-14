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NNPC Secures Land Title for Proposed Edo Refinery
By Michael Okowa,12 days ago
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has received a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo State. This crucial land title clears a major hurdle, marking a significant step forward in the development of the facility and Nigeria’s broader ambition to boost domestic crude oil refining capacity.