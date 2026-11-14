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Potio Beauty Localises 80 Per Cent of Sourcing to Combat FX Volatility
By Michael Okowa,12 days ago
Potio Beauty has transitioned 80 per cent of its supply chain to local sources to shield its pricing from the persistent volatility of the Nigerian foreign exchange market. The company adopted the strategy to avoid the frequent price hikes that typically affect beauty brands reliant on imported raw materials and packaging, which are pegged to the US dollar.