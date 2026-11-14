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Family awarded $46K after jury finds Jefferson Schools, sheriff negligent in student’s arrest
By ELYSE CARMOSINO,13 days ago
A jury on Friday found both the Jefferson Parish School Board and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responsible for negligence in a 2021 incident, when a 10-year-old student with a behavior disorder was handcuffed and physically restrained after hitting the school’s principal. Jurors found the school board responsible for...
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