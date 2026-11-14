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Louisiana makes huge change in education leadership as Cade Brumley takes over for Rick Gallot
By PATRICK WALLHALEY MILLER,13 days ago
Louisiana’s public education system saw a major leadership shakeup Friday as the state’s K-12 education chief was chosen to lead Louisiana’s largest college system, after its president abruptly resigned. Cade Brumley, who heads Louisiana’s education department and is responsible for its more than 660,000 public school students,...