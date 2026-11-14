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Three teams of two New Orleans creatives designed centerpieces for a holiday dinner table
By JYL BENSON,13 days ago
The holidays are upon us, and we have much to celebrate, especially with weather so fine it gives our historic city a veritable sparkle and adds zest to everyone’s day. Those who host or wish to beautify their homes are thinking of ways to do so for the run of occasions that started with Halloween and run through Christmas and Carnival to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the beginning of May.