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Easy 2-Ingredient Chocolate Berry Clusters (Dark Chocolate & Fresh Berries)
By Eva,9 days ago
On the quest of something sweet but still semi-healthy? Even… dareI say, straight forward HEALTHY? Dark chocolate covered berries are the answer. So I make this all the time, I love berries and dark chocolate, they are a match made in heaven. My husband, however, hardly eats fruits and this is a good way to make him eat a handful of berries. YES, at the expense of calories, but you know what, it’s such a lovely treat. It’s also healthy!