undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men's Varsity Earns Program-Best Tier-1 Finish at Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic in Marietta
10 days ago
DBU Bowling finished 12th out of 25 teams at the 2026 Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic in Marietta, Georgia, on Saturday, November 7th and Sunday, November 8th. The format featured five team games on Saturday followed by sixteen baker games on Sunday, with the top four teams advancing to best-of-five match play. The Men's Varsity team competed at Bowlero Austell.