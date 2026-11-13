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Love Ghost, the LA-based Emo Band With A Latin Flare, Just Released Their New Album "Thirteen" On Friday, The Thirteenth
By Devinney Elizabeth Rexrode,8 days ago
Love Ghost is a 5-piece LA-based alternative project that blends emo, hip-hop, and Latin influences into their music, creating a sound that is emotional and dark, while occasionally mixing in a more upbeat instrumental rhythm. More Latin-based guitar and rhythms take their sound to the next level and set them apart from other alternative acts. With smooth vocals and darker lyrics, it's a take on emo/alternative music that would be great to see more artists explore.